Is Jay-Z Set To Drop His 14th Solo Album Soon?

Some fans think Hov is ready to return with new music.

There is a lot of conversation surrounding a possible Jay-Z album arriving in the near future. Eagled-eyed observers believe the Roc Nation boss may have dropped a clue for an upcoming solo project.

On Wednesday (November 29), People reported that Jay-Z will auction off a signed, one-of-a-kind Pinel et Pinel black leather case. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Brooklyn Public Library which housed The Book of HOV exhibit.

The case will include 13 metal library cards highlighting the Hip-Hop legend’s 13 solo studio albums. Since the item seems to have 14 slots, some fans believe the empty space is a tease for another Jay-Z project.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter served as a producer for director Jeymes Samuel’s forthcoming The Book of Clarence film. TMZ pointed out that Jay could release an official soundtrack for that movie as a solo project à la 2007’s American Gangster. That specualtion has not been confirmed.

Jay-Z’s American Gangster album arrived in conjunction with the 2007 motion picture of the same name. The Denzel Washington-led, Ridley Scott-directed crime drama told the story of real-life New York City gangster Frank Lucas.

The Book of Clarence, which stars LaKeith Stanfield as the title character, takes place during biblical times in Jerusalem. The cast also includes Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Book of Clarence lands in American theaters on January 12, 2024.

Previously, Jay-Z worked with Jeymes Samuel for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall in 2021. The Harder They Fall soundtrack hosted two Jay songs. Both “Guns Go Bang” with Kid Cudi as well as “King Kong Riddim” with Jadakiss and Conway The Machine made the tracklist.

Jay-Z’s most recent solo studio LP, 4:44, dropped on June 30, 2017. The 10-track project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also made numerous publication’s “Best Of The Year” lists. In addition, Hov earned 9 Grammy Award nominations at the 60th annual ceremony in 2018.