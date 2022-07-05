Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will Lil Uzi Vert Get Sued After Hurling Phone In Crowd?

Lil Uzi Vert.

Lil Uzi Vert headline the UK Wireless Festival and I think he may have taken that theme and gone too far. The concert/festival looked pretty lit. On Sunday, July 3, right before the incredible party in The Hamptons, there were a series of videos and pictures posted of the rapper.

And what it showed was him throwing a cell phone, initially thought to be his own cell phone, into the crowd full blast. As you know, fans are fanatical and if you throw a piece of yourself into the audience, they are going to respond with the appropriate mania.

So, Lil Uzi Vert is no exception. After the phone launched like a rocket, you see a number of people trying to get it. Some of that aftermath included a woman with a bloody head. We can’t see if the cell phone hit her in the head or if, perhaps another fan hit her in the head but she claims it was the phone.

But, another person claims the phone hit them. This ain’t the grassy knoll now! But we don’t know! Maybe it ricocheted! Some people are probably trying to get paid. So, what had happened was: it was not Uzi’s phone. Fans were putting their phone on the stage, seemingly hoping he would create some content on it.

One of the people claiming to get hit, Drilla G, explained what happened:

“I am the chick that got her head smashed in by the phone. Yes, there was some damage caused, but the guy got his phone back and everything is being dealt with.”

“And even if I did [move] it would have hit someone either way, [the phone] wouldn’t hit [the ground] first.”

People down with Uzi have already baked in an excuse for this mess, probably in an attempt to stave off lawsuits.

The statement reads: “During Uzi’s set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him. He merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue his performance — he never intentionally directed it at a specific individual.”