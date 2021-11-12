Will Smith Said His Mom Walked On Him Having ‘Doggy-Style’ S*x

At this point, most men know more about what Will Smith is (or isn’t) doing with his d*ck than they know what they’re doing with their own.

But, whatever. The TMI tour continues!

Will Smith released more passages from his self-titled memoir, which is out in stores now. In it, he speaks candidly about his first love, Melanie Parker.

He was so in love with her, in fact, that he couldn’t help himself and had freaky, nasty s*x with her on his mother’s kitchen floor. Doggy-style, folks, in case you were wondering (I wasn’t, but here we are).

And the way he described his mother walking in on him bent over his girlfriend while she’s on all fours is something straight out of a Jackie Collins novel.

And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen,” Will Smith wrote. “Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking. As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.”

Well. Alright then.