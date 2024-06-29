Will The “Not Like Us” Remix Include Dr. Dre?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre is rumored to be joining DJ Mustard on a remix to “Not Like Us.” What do you think?

Hey everyone, gather around because I’ve got some rumors to share! You may have already heard the buzz about a rumored remix of Kendrick Lamar‘s track “Not Like Us.” This remix is said to feature an incredible lineup including ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, YG, and the legendary OG Snoop Dogg. And that’s not all – word on the street is that Dr. Dre is coming out of retirement to co-produce this remix alongside the original producer, DJ Mustard. This collaboration is already shaping up to be something crazy! I have never heard the Dr. Dre part.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room – will this remix take shots at Drake? Some rumors suggest that it won’t include direct disses towards Drake. Instead, it aims to be a fully realized summer banger, packed with fun and energy, just what we need right now. While the inter-webs continues to stir the pot and keep the feud alive, the remix itself might steer clear of any direct jabs. Drake is still a force!

If these rumors turn out to be true, it will be even more exciting. The original track is already a classic on its own, and any additional disses might be too much. “Not Like Us” ended the lyrical portion of the battle, even though there are rumors Drake may spin the block again.

DJ Mustard and Dr. Dre? Let’s keep our fingers crossed – the middle two!