Woman That Caused Deadly Los Angeles Crash In Jail On $9 Million Bond

Woman that killed multiple people in fiery crash is going to have a difficult life ahead.

Nicole Linton, the alleged driver that killed multiple people in Los Angeles, has been charged and held on $9 million bond. This ensures she’s going to be in jail for quite a long time and she has not even been hit with the murder case yet.

She has not been formally charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney, but she has been accused and taken into custody based on vehicular manslaughter. That was enough to keep her in jail. Mind you: This woman is a 37-year-old nurse that allegedly plowed her Mercedes-Benz into that Windsor Hills intersection. She was in court today, Monday.

As you know, she was allegedly driving drunk, over 100 mph, when she barreled into traffic, and an apparent attempt at taking her own life. The result was a five-vehicle collision resulting in six deaths. These deaths included a woman pregnant eight months, her one-year-old child, and her child’s father.

This woman wiped out a whole family! At the time of this writing, she was working with the cops in order to establish with her blood alcohol level was. We know this ain’t going her way. A friend of hers already revealed that she was drunk and reportedly fighting with her boyfriend when she barreled into a whole traffic jam. Her friend is going to be her undoing.

When this initially happened, it made social media go crazy, because of the brazen nature of the crash. It almost looked like a missile went into traffic. The security camera didn’t even really capture Linton’s dastardly act, she was going so fast. And then to see all of the chaos and calamity that she caused, it’s only another disgusting act reminding us that the end of the world has to be near.

Can you believe this woman tried to kill her self and ended up taking several other peoples lives and then live? Her life is going to truly be hell and that is what she deserves if all of this is on her.