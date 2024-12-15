You Won’t Believe What Drake And His Fans Did!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake fans are out here doing the absolute most! Over the weekend, a bunch of superfans decided to throw a Drake look-alike party. No, this wasn’t for Hanukkah or any special occasion—this was just a random day where all the various Drizzy doppelgängers gathered in one spot to party the night away.

I have to admit, this is taking fandom to uncharted heights. Over the years, we’ve seen megastars like Michael Jackson, Prince, and Madonna inspire this kind of devotion. But now? Drake is officially stepping into that rarefied air! Please do not kill me for saying it. I have to give credit where it’s due.

Even more impressive? Drake actually love the party! He rewarded the winner of the look-alike contest with $10,000. That’s right, folks—ten stacks! Membership in the Drake fan club clearly has its privileges.

From a cultural standpoint, what do y’all think of this? Honestly, I can’t see this happening for any other rapper. Certainly not JAY-Z or Kendrick Lamar. Maybe MF DOOM could inspire this level of weird fandom, but even that’s a stretch. Either way, Drake throwing money at his fans is cool. I would consider dressing like him for 10k! I’m sure whoever won needed it, just like me.

One thing that had me dying laughing, though, was the dude who came dressed as Adonis. That cracked me up! It was diabolical in the best way, and it honestly made me wonder if a Kendrick Lamar or Pusha T fan snuck into the party trolling. There’s no way that didn’t get noticed, but apparently, it was all love. For a second, when I saw the costume, I thought it was Ice Spice, not Drake’s son! Ha!

Anyway, what do y’all think? We are about to replace Stans with Drakes.