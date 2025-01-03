Young Thug’s Bars About Disassociating With “Rats” Sparks Fan Concern

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A viral video of Young Thug teasing new music has been met with both excitement and backlash on social media.

In a post AllHipHop shared on Instagram on Thursday (January 2), Thug’s fans turned up in droves in response to the snippet that Atlanta rapper shared of himself vibing to an unreleased cut he’s presumably recorded since he was released from jail in October.

As Thug’s diamond shine in the dark, his face is completely blacked out as he can be heard over the studio speaker rapping, “Never associate with a rat/Go and get some money and get a pack/Hit her in the car at the Saks [Fifth Avenue].” Given his cryptic tweet-and-delete spree months ago in which he called on Lil Baby to drop a song on these rats, fans began speculating online if the bars could be a jab at Gunna.

“Homeboy is beefing with his best selling artist,” a user wrote in the comments section of the snippet post.

Another user chimed in with a lengthier remark, criticizing Young Thug’s judgement of the situation at large when it comes to the YSL RICO case.

“I mess with me Jeffery but he’s gonna have to take real responsibility for his actions,” the user wrote. “Gunna was/is his artist an he should’ve protected him better before and during that whole ordeal. Streets and business never mix well.”

Additionally, a number of users questioned whether or not the rumor new material could violate Thug’s strict probation restrictions that bar him from making music about gang activity.

“Be careful my boy,” one user warned.

“Thought he told judge he was going positive and let his music inspire kids,” a user wrote in another remark stamped with a crying laughing emoji.

One user suggested Thug may not even be talking about Gunna and just deep in his cadence bag, writing, “No he’s not talking about Gunna because he told the judge he wants to continue to work with him.”

“He talking about Woody,” another user added.

Judge Whitaker slapped Young Thug with a 40-year sentence, with the first five years commuted as time served. She also sentenced him to 15 years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines. Additionally, he must complete 100 hours of community service each year, including delivering four annual presentations on gang and gun violence at a school or boys or girls club.

Thug is barred from the Atlanta Metro area for the first 10 years of his probation, save for attending a funeral, wedding or such event of a close family member.

Check out the snippet in the video above.