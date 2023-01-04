Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future: Young Thug’s RICO Case Just Took An Interesting Turn

Young Thug has been locked up since May 2022 when he was arrested on a slew of RICO charges. On Wednesday (January 4), WSBTV-Atlanta revealed Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future, Rich Homie Quan, YFN Lucci and Trippie Redd could be called to testify.
Killer Mike, Young Thug’s fiancée, 300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles and YouTube’s Head of Global Music Lyor Cohen, among others, were also named as potential defense witnesses a day prior.
Not even the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial had this much star power. (There was that awkward video testimony from model Kate Moss, but that was about it.)
As for the state’s list, it includes 157 names connected to the Atlanta Police Department, 62 names from various law enforcement agencies and 125 lay witnesses. Needless to say, this is going to be a long trial. The proceedings are expected to begin next week for 14 defendants, including Young Thug. Jury selection got underway on Tuesday (January 3), which have caused some passionate reactions from fans online.
Young Thug’s co-defendant, Gunna, was released last month. Many believe he snitched to get himself out. However, he was only hit with one racketeering conspiracy charge, unlike Thugger who’s been slapped with multiple counts, including drug and weapon charges. The trial could get interesting if the roster of rap stars are called to testify. We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, is it still free Young Thug?