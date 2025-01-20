Young Thug’s Sister Denies He’s Neglecting Teen Son To Prioritize Mariah The Scientist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s son has thrown their family into the center of a social media controversy over Mariah The Scientist.

Young Thug’s family members are going back and forth with each other indirectly on social media, with the Atlanta rapper’s girlfriend Mariah The Scientist at the root of the friction.

The conflict was initiated by an Instagram Story post shared by @bloodyhound_babyjeff, who’s been identified as the 14-year-old son of Young Thug and the deceased mother of the child, Lakevia Jackson. The teen’s mother was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta bowling alley in 2022 following a verbal dispute. In the viral post, Thug’s son alleged that the “Halftime” rapper was picking his R&B girlfriend over him in an emotional rant denouncing his family.

”S### hit different when your own family ain’t with ya,” Young Thug’s son wrote in part in the story added to a highlight entitled “F## my family. I ain’t need no niga fa nun I’m on my own.”

Young Thug’s son also revealed how lonely he feels following the death of his mother while also directly accusing his father of turning his back on him.

”Madukes gone be feeling like nobody here with me,” he wrote. “Can’t believe n##### pick they hos over their kids. Shyt crazy. I’m tired of this shyt gang luv y’all.”

Young Thug‘s sister Dora Williams caught wind of his son’s post and responded in a lengthy comment addressing the saga leading to the rift within their family unit. According to Williams, Thug’s son’s “entitlement”—not a woman—are what led him to the position he’s currently in.

“Try dealing with kids who chooses street life that wasn’t raised in the streets,” Williams wrote in part. “Who can get whatever they want whenever they want but chooses not to go to school and drop out. A woman has nothing to do with my nieces and nephew’s real talk. Entitlement does with no sense of direction no ambitions no future plans no respect.”

Williams added that Young Thug’s son has been provided with ample opportunity to turn things around but consistently chooses negativity rather than constructive growth. In doing so, she appeared to suggest music is a part of the problem.

“All they wanna do is make drill music and do drugs,” she wrote. “Kids been giving multiple opportunities to go to school with the rich and yet they turn it down to stay on the streets and call requesting cash apps and Zelles—for what? Won’t get my money either.”

Williams went on to explain that even Young Thug’s son’s mother was working tirelessly to get the young boy to walk the straight and narrow but failed to do so before her untimely death. She also claimed that the “doors will never close.” She said Young Thug and the rest of the family are waiting on him to “change” and will accept him back home when he’s ready.

See Thug’s sisters lengthy response in full in the screenshot below.