Zendaya Makes The Cover Of British ‘Vogue’

Zendaya continues to reign supreme.

Today on Twitter, it was announced that the award-winning actress and modern-day cultural icon has graced the October 2021 cover of British Vogue, and she almost immediately became a trending topic with the announcement.

As was revealed, Zendaya was draped in the finest Yves Saint-Laurent clothes, and exclusively wore Bulgari jewelry, for the cover shoot. She was styled by Law Roach, and photographed by Craig McDean.

And as can be expected, she dropped some interesting — and revealing — gems in the exclusive interview with the beloved style magazine. One of the most interesting revelations was that she does, indeed, go to therapy — and she’s not ashamed to admit it.

“Yeah, of course I go to therapy,” Zendaya said. “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing. You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias.”

She also revealed that while her mother is the “saver” in her family — the one who saves every penny she earns, and spends it frugally — her father takes the attitude of “you can’t take it with you when you die.”

Where does Zendaya fall? “Somewhere in between,” she said.