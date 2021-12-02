Rick Ross Shares ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’ Featured Artists, Producers

Rick Ross carefully constructs anticipation. Richer Than I Ever Been boasts its list of coveted feature artists and its dope producers.

Now is the time to prepare for the Boss. It has been two years since Rick Ross has dropped an album. The public is anxious. Richer Than I Ever Been is set to be released on December 10.

This is the 11th artistic account from Ross. With time, his kaleidoscope of creativity only improves. The cover art, courtesy of Jonathan Mannion’s refined eye, gently asserts innate opulence. Adding to the intrigue, these listed artists and producers are amongst Hip-Hop’s elite.

Nostalgia enhanced by realized dreams, Ricky writes, “These are the posters I wanted on my walls as a kid. These are the cars I wanted as a kid. This is the music I loved since a kid. December 10th I get to live it all again. Richer than I ever been.”

The countdown for Richer Than I Ever Been has officially begun. Rick Ross’ pen is proven. Here is the question.

With which other, MCs and producers could Rick Ross make an epic collab? Think about it. If Rapsody were to hop on a Michael “Seven” Summers beat with the Biggest Boss, that would be crazy.

Thoughts?