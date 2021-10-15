Celina Smith’s Drops New Track “Right Now”

With the release of her new single “Right now,” Celina Smith has been making waves. On all social media channels and streaming services, the song has been doing well. The new genius in town is causing a stir on the internet. We’re excited to see what else she has planned for us.

Celina’s sound is distinctive, despite her inexperience in the music industry. Her abilities are undeniable. She isn’t a one-hit-wonder, as she has repeatedly demonstrated by creating hit singles. Celina was just what the music scene needed right now.

You take your own moments with your own hands in “Right Now.” The song has an empowering vibe to it, which is something we don’t see very often. But whatever it is that makes it feel that way, it makes the listeners have a good time and appreciate the moment.

