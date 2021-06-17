Check Out This Father’s Day Deal on This Bone-Conducting Speaker

For those who like to keep things interesting, you can always look to new, innovative technologies. One such example is the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker, which you can get for $21.56 (reg. $44) with code WELOVEDAD.

There are countless ways to listen to your music today. Vinyl record players have surprised baby boomers by maintaining relevance and popularity. Bluetooth earbuds and speakers dominate online marketplaces. And you can always download the Spotify or YouTube app onto your smart TV and play it around the house.

For those who like to keep things interesting, you can always look to new, innovative technologies. One such example is the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker, which you can get for $21.56 (reg. $44) with code WELOVEDAD.

Why not celebrate Father’s Day, and the holiday deals that surround it, by gifting your old man, your old lady, or yourself a groundbreaking music-listening device. Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the HumBird Bone Conducting Speaker lives up to its reputation. Engineered with cutting-edge bone conduction tech, this compact product creates a one-of-a-kind listening experience based solely on where you place it.

Delivering a high sound volume that’s 4 to 5 times louder than that of an average phone speaker—which is upwards of 115dB—this slim device is well worth its low price point. It allows you to personalize the tone quality of your audio by turning sound into a mechanic vibration of different frequencies, leveraging the effects of the different materials on top which it is placed. In short, it uses vibration to make noise.

Whether you are a casual music listener, aspiring producer, or generally intrigued by forward-thinking technology, this bone conduction speaker will stimulate your curiosity. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the HumBird can provide Surround Sound 2.0 when interconnecting 2 HumBird speakers. It also lets listeners play music for up to 3 continuous hours.

Get the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker for $21.56 (reg. $44) with code WELOVEDAD as a part of a special Father’s Day sale. It’s a remarkable opportunity to save big on unique listening for you or a loved one.

