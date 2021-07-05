Class Up Your House With Handcrafted Soundbar On Sale

his must-have addition to your home entertainment set comes with wired and wireless connection capabilities, SD playback, FM radio function, and a beautiful vintage look.

Listening to music helps us define the mood and atmosphere of our day-to-day lives. The aesthetic we choose for our living space also plays a pivotal role in that process, and the truth is, most speaker systems don’t take this into account. Luckily, those who appreciate a high visual standard and listening to quality audio have some options.

The Curie Handcrafted Soundbar typically retails for $150 and is on sale now for just $136.95. This must-have addition to your home entertainment set comes with wired and wireless connection capabilities, SD playback, FM radio function, and a beautiful vintage look. For those of us who maintain that the radio is a fantastic medium for entertainment, you can enjoy old-world sound waves with a complimentary vintage-looking soundbar.

In addition to working as an ideal home music player, the Curie Handcrafted Soundbar also works as an excellent addition to your TV set. It can also be used as an alarm clock, decorative item, and traveling speaker. It comes equipped with four internal speakers, which provide the highest quality sound in both indoor and outdoor settings.

The Curie Handcrafted Soundbar also features an LED time display, a rechargeable battery, and a pinewood exterior. Its top-of-the-line components come together in an attractive design that makes this particular speaker system stand out from the rest.

No longer will you have to choose between industrial, robotic-looking Bluetooth and home entertainment speakers. The time to upgrade the interior design of your home and the visual aesthetic of your traveling speaker system has come, and there’s no better product, for no better price than this one.

The Curie Handcrafted Soundbar typically retails for $150, but right now you can take advantage of an 8% discount and pick one up for just $136.95.

Curie Handcrafted Soundbar – $136.95

See Deal

Price subject to change.