“Get Down” Has You Feeling the Emotions of Shawn Khares

Shawn Khares’s new song, “Get Down,” was just published. The song has amassed a sizable following since its debut. It became viral within a few days after it was published. The song’s catchiness, along with Shawn’s incredible musical invention, has resulted in a masterpiece.

Although Shawn is new to the music industry, he has a wealth of expertise. He’s released three songs so far this year. You can sense the depth of emotion Shawn has tried to inculcate in kids when you listen to them. The song “Get Down” is a good example of this. It’s a beautiful song that will appeal to people of all ages.

Shawn poured his heart and everything into the creation of this song. He enlisted Rumor Records’ assistance, who had opted to polish the song on their own. As a result, when the song was ultimately published, it quickly became a fan favorite. Rumor Records owes us a huge debt of gratitude for putting out such a terrific song.

Listen to “Get Down” on Spotify: