ImTheJay Cannot Stress Enough the Significance of Daily Practice for Honing Your Musical Talent

It’s 5:30 am on a cold December morning. New-gen singer ImTheJay is well on her way through her third set of voice and breathing exercises. Nothing is more important to ImTheJaymore than her hour-long morning practice session. It’s like keeping a feeble flame of a candle burning in a stormy night. Your talent is the flame. The market is a stormy night. And what keeps you safe and going is the time you put-in in practicing diligently every day. Here she shares three benefits any creative individual can experience by allocating time for practice every single day.

Practice maintains perfection.



Most people think of daily practice as a means to achieve some level of expertise in any given field. Creative people practice a chosen form of art. But most people see the daily practice as a short-term obligation in their creative journey; or their journey to perfection. This is one of the many common misconceptions about daily practice. ImTheJay believes an artist has to practice all through their life. Daily practice is not just to attain perfection. It is also to maintain the perfection achieved.

Daily practice is food for art.



Sometimes, the art that we create comes from the deep recesses of the subconscious. However, the common everyday stresses of life sever the mind’s connection with the subconscious. This results in unconscious actions. There is not enough stimulation for the mind to connect with the subconscious. The necessary nourishment needed to make this connection is lacking in mainstream consciousness. ImTheJay is of the belief that an artist cannot thrive on mainstream consciousness. For their work to truly resonate with their audience, artists need to create original work that comes from the subconscious. Daily practice is a great way to stimulate the mind to go into deep introspection and bring out newer ideas to light.

Daily practice for balanced living.

Life has too many coordinates. It is very easy for a person to get lost in the many mundane tasks that everyday life demands out of us. The only way artists or any individual can find their orientation in this chaotic reality of our world is to ground oneself in routine. Daily practice is a great way to bring the mind to quiet and keep a calm and balanced outlook.

Like how a knife is kept sharp with regular sharpening, one’s skills and talents need to be kept in top shape all the time. Only daily practice can help one do that. ImTheJay’s perspectives on daily practice can be useful for anyone trying to get better in what they do.