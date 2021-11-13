Joey B Returns With New Single “Untitled”

‘Untitled’ (P###. By @LegenDery2k) is the first single we’ve gotten from Joey B in over four year but with that said, the Boston based lyricist picks up exactly where he left off. ‘Untitled’ isn’t just a lazy song name, it’s an actual nod to the song’s topic; a complicated relationship with a significant other. The […]

‘Untitled’ isn’t just a lazy song name, it’s an actual nod to the song’s topic; a complicated relationship with a significant other. The extremely catchy hook is matched with verses that tell the tale of a man who recognizes his wrongs and is doing everything he can to not only improve himself, but also to get his best friend back. She is the woman he loves more than anything in the world, and he wants her fully back into his life. Listeners should be on the lookout for the follow up single, “Part 2”, in the coming weeks.