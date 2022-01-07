Justine Jakobs Reveals How Hard It Is To Become A Successful Musician

In many ways, becoming a musician is simpler today than it was decades ago. Digitalization opened up a slew of doors—a slew of business, social media, marketing, and promotion opportunities that many artists did not have a decade ago.

This may be why many people, including Justine Jakobs, choose to pursue careers in the music industry. However, not all of them succeed, and those who do frequently recount how they were “discovered” performing at this or that show, or how this or that record was played for this guy, or how they landed this or that deal or contract.

While it is true that many great musicians were discovered through pure chance in the past, tens of millions more, regardless of the era, had to take a different path to achieve some level of success in music—the same path Justine Jakobs was forced to take, of perseverance and dedication.

Justine believes that individuals who attribute their success to pure chance are not role models for aspiring artists. Justine is well aware of the amount of energy and time she expended to reach the point where she is now.

There were times when she felt as if she didn’t know which direction to take, or, as she prefers to put it like she was walking blindfolded through a pitch-black room. She admits that those times were extremely frustrating and that she considered giving up on her dream of becoming a celebrity numerous times.

Justine persisted, however, because she knew she has destined for the entertainment industry and that the spotlight was where she felt most at ease, and that was what kept her going.

Justine acknowledges that becoming a musician in today’s world is not easy, but she believes that having a clear goal, sufficient dedication, and a healthy dose of stubbornness enables anyone to succeed and achieve their dreams. All of the new opportunities and benefits that technology provides are simply nice bonuses for her.

That is why she is confident that anyone like her will succeed in pursuing their dreams, as she believes that no obstacle or difficulty is too great to overcome through hard work. Justine Jakobs is soaring toward great heights, so keep up with her by following her on Instagram.