Learn How To Master the Keys with Discounted Piano Lessons

Everybody wants to sit down at the unattended piano and wow the room, but few actually can. It’s not impossible to kickstart those fantasies and open yourself up to an endless world of musical creation, ideation, and history. Diving into the world of piano is as within reach as ever with this special deal on a Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription. Typically retailing for $299, this deep catalog of knowledge can be yours for just $149.99.

An App Store Editors choice with 4.5 out of 5 stars, and featured by Apple, Forbes, The Guardian, and Wired — Skoove can help players of all levels work on piano skills, play songs, and have fun with interactive lessons, training exercises, and envelope-pushing technology.

Skoove Premium Piano Lessons prompt you to play your way, using artificial intelligence to recognize notes you play and offer tips on how to improve. You can learn your weaknesses and hone them with Skoove’s vast library of over 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos, which the app tailors to your learning.

By using Skoove, users can explore and learn how to play songs by the iconic musicians, bands, and composers who have shaped music over the course of the last century, and from even further back in time.

Learn how to amplify your favorite tunes, and dazzle friends with chart hits from the likes of John Legend, The Beatles, Coldplay, and Adele, For those who have an ear for the refined, and music lovers of all walks, you can also learn classical pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Debussy, and Mozart. Reaching beyond these oft sought-after standards, Skoove also features lessons on improvisation — learning to compose melodies on the fly — and playing by ear through recognizing notes.

You can take advantage of the many lessons and songs available throughout this acclaimed app with ease, as it works with all pianos and keyboards — USB/MIDI or acoustic. All you have to do is click through and treat yourself to a 50% discount on Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription, which comes to $149.99 (reg. $299).

