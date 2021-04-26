Learn Professional Sound Engineering In Ableton Live With This Discounted Bundle

Do you want to learn professional sound engineering? Well check out this discounted bundle and get started with Ableton Live!

It’s never been easier to bring the sounds in your imagination to the ears of friends, family, and listeners around the world. This special deal on The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle makes it even easier. Featuring lessons and courses on how to use and make the most of the incomparable Ableton audio engineering platform — this bundle is available now at an unbelievable price of just $35.99.

This entire bundle provides users access to eight different courses and 110 lessons. Among these many educational classes include: An Introduction to Ableton Live 11, Using Ableton Live 11 & Making A Song, and Recording into the Arrangement View.

Lifetime access to these essentials will help any aspiring musician, songwriter, producer, or viral content creator produce tracks or even entire albums. Some of the benefits of taking one of these courses include access to multiple lectures, insights on the workflow of Ableton Live 11, and walkthroughs on basic actions like track editing.

Each course in The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle is taught by Tomas George, a renowned music producer, composer, and audio engineer. The United Kingdom native has a 4.5 out of 5-star instructor rating and has been producing and writing tunes for over a decade.

The Ableton Bundle has received rave reviews from users, and one student described it as a “Great course! If you work in Ableton, it’s a must! Explained very well and understandably. It also showed the new features of A11 with a lot of tips and tricks.”

Each of the eleven courses in this bundle regularly costs $200, so considering the whole collection is available now for just $35.99 — audiophiles can’t possibly ask for a better bargain.

The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle – $35.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.