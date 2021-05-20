Make Your Podcast Dream A Reality for Under $30

Commentating on society, interviewing an interesting person, and putting together a well-produced audio program are all as accessible as ever today, thanks to podcasts. A DIY artist’s medium, this seemingly simple world of storytelling contains more facets and angles than one might think. Luckily, these are all easy to navigate with The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle, available now for $29.99, well below its total value.

This collection of lessons and courses features 23 hours of content that sheds light on the mechanics of podcasting, recording, marketing, and other relative subjects. Across it all, users gain access to 7 courses featuring 181 lessons. With nearly 130 students enrolled, this bundle experience is well worth its enviable price point.

Classes are taught by experts, and curated to give you the tools you need to podcast effectively. One example is the introductory course, Learn About Podcasting & Setting Up Your Own Podcast Show. This comprehensive guide is taught by Lisa Newton, who has a masters degree in Investment Management and a first class honors degree in Accounting with Marketing. She’s also earned an instructor rating of 5/5 stars from students for the 41 lectures and 8 hours of content the course contains.

Some other classes you’ll gain access to by taking advantage of this deal include Podcasting: Setup, Record & Podcast in One Day, as well as Podcast Made Easy, and Podcast Storytelling Masterclass. So many skills and concepts are covered in these courses. After going through it all, you’ll become equipped to edit your podcast recordings using free software, submit podcasts to iTunes and Google Play, and create relevant topics to connect with listeners.

Teaching yourself a new skill with an online course is a great way to bring your dreams to fruition. For those who have always fantasized about getting on the microphone, The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle is available now for just $29.99, which is 97% off its original price.

