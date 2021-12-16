Mpee$ Opens Up With ‘Ready To Go’ EP

Rising hip hop artist Mpee$ recently dropped a brand-new project of 4 songs called ‘Ready To Go’. Lasting just under 10 minutes in run time, the project showcases a wide variety of the artist’s self-curated sound. From beginning to end, the EP offers an up-tempo listen, providing energy to anyone who needs a little boost […]

Rising hip hop artist Mpee$ recently dropped a brand-new project of 4 songs called ‘Ready To Go’. Lasting just under 10 minutes in run time, the project showcases a wide variety of the artist’s self-curated sound.

From beginning to end, the EP offers an up-tempo listen, providing energy to anyone who needs a little boost to their day. Heavy-hitting 808s, raspy deliveries, and relatable lyrics make this EP something easy to bump into your car or while going to the gym.

The EP marks Mpee$’s first appearance to all major streaming platforms after spending years crafting his sound behind the scenes.

You can listen to Mpee$ music here:

You can follow Mpee$ below:

https://www.instagram.com/michaelportone