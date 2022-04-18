Mr Rozzi – “Cascade” ft. Hiromenbipp & N-Tyce

2022 brings a huge air of excitement for Mr Rozzi’s release of the super slick “Cascade” feat Hiromenbipp & N-Tyce followed by the hypnotic “Anything” feat: Ajoetta.

These are the preludes to the tentatively titled ‘Mr Rozzi and Frenz’, “The Last Hurrah” LP A funky blend of rambunctious Hip Hop records and laid back vibes for those looking for something different and refreshing.

Fresh off the release of writing, producing and co-directing the new Drama/Comedy, short film, ‘Hanz Franz… from LeMans’., Rozzi surely intends to keep applying intense pressure.

Some of the vibrant tracks to be on the look out for include “Do Lang Rock” feat: Greg Illa, “When U Gone” (money-cash) feat: Vanessa Ferguson and Davour as well as “This 1’s 4 U” feat: ILLPO. The Kooool Kat is destined to bring a star studded cast of eclectic frenz to the party to compete for the #1 spot.