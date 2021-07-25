Pick Up This Helpful DashCam For Only $50

Modern technology offers easy, meaningful ways to protect us during scary situations. For example, we’ve all seen how recording a a car vandilization or bad accident can give you the upper hand when filing insurance claims or when bystanders come to the scene. Don’t leave yourself vulnerable to being taken advantage of. Protect yourself and […]

Modern technology offers easy, meaningful ways to protect us during scary situations. For example, we’ve all seen how recording a a car vandilization or bad accident can give you the upper hand when filing insurance claims or when bystanders come to the scene.

Don’t leave yourself vulnerable to being taken advantage of. Protect yourself and your rights in any situation with the DashCam: Car Safety Camera. Typically listed for $79, it’s on sale now for 37% off at just $49.99.

This car camera’s 1080p resolution, two-way audio and auto motion detection sets the foundation for an effective tool that will capture the scenes you most need to look back on. The images will provide every detail possible, the camera will automatically start recording with anything that is moving in the view, and the IR night vision lenses will ensure clear recording in the dark.

The DashCam is a portable, discreet, and easy-to-use camera that will enable you to record voice, video, and pictures to keep yourself protected in a number of situations. Some videos we create to entertain ourselves, loved ones, and strangers on the internet. Other videos we create to provide security for ourselves and accountability for anyone who might do us wrong. Pick up the DashCam: Car Safety Camera to create the latter example when on the road in the future.

This advanced surveillance and security product offers 24/7, nonstop recording, long battery life of 7 hours of voice recording and 3 hours of video recording per charge. Plus, the DashCam’s wide field view gives future viewers as broad perspective when looking back on any situation.

Security shouldn’t break the bank, which is why this sale is exciting. Pick up the DashCam: Car Safety Camera for only $49.99 (reg. $79) for a limited time.

DashCam: Car Safety Camera – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.