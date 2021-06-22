Save Big On Incredible Sound With This Bose Earphone Deal

The Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earphones typically retail for $199, but this renewed pair is on sale for just $129 for a limited time. That’s 35% off!

Exercising while trying to listening to music can be a real challenge. Running and having to stick your fingers in your ear to press the Bluetooth earbud in further, or to stop it from falling out, distracts you from hitting a personal best. It’s even more of a distraction when the earbud actually does fall out and go skipping on the pavement. Don’t even get us started on dealing with connectivity issues. Spending forty minutes trying to get your headphones to pair with your phone doesn’t qualify as a workout.

Thankfully, there are high-quality wireless listening devices out there equipped to bring music to your workout distraction-free. The Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earphones typically retail for $199, but this renewed pair is on sale for just $129 for a limited time. That’s 35% off! These completely wireless headphones allow you to work out with complete freedom of movement.

These Bose earbuds also come with sweat and weather-resistant exteriors, which means you can go as hard as you want, just about wherever you want, and keep the tunes pumping in the meantime. Bose StayHear+ Sport Tips are designed specially to stay secure and comfortable throughout your entire workout. That’ll allow you to perform at your best during your workouts, whether early in the morning or late at night. From a single charge, these advanced Bose earbuds can play for up to 5 hours long, and they come with a sleek charging case that you can use between workouts to stay ready to go.

Whether you have an intense passion for music, or just need some extra inspiration to get going in the morning, these earphones are built and equipped to make exercise a more rhythmic and inspired experience.

Certified as a “renewed” product, these earphones are tested and work like new. This product also comes with an “A” grade refurbished rating, meaning that it will arrive in near-mint condition. At the most, you can expect some light, barely noticeable scuffing.

Don’t miss your chance to grab some Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earphones (Renewed) for just $129 (reg. $199).

