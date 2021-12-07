Shay McCray On-Air Host at iHeart Radio’s, FUBU Radio

Shay McCray lives by the belief that we predict our own life. She took the bull by the horns and plunged into the entertainment world taking it one step at a time. This Brooklyn native who relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, which has become the Hollywood of the South, has made a lane for herself in an […]

Shay McCray lives by the belief that we predict our own life. She took the bull by the horns and plunged into the entertainment world taking it one step at a time. This Brooklyn native who relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, which has become the Hollywood of the South, has made a lane for herself in an industry where some dare to dream. She put in the work and landed two of the most sought after gigs in radio. She became the On-Air Personality of the iHeart Radio show, “The Takeover” on FUBU Radio Monday through Friday from 4pm to 6pm (EST).



Publicist Lynn Hobson states, “Shay McCray is killing it on radio. However, she had featured roles on BET’S#### series, ‘Being Mary Jane’ and the highly acclaimed ‘Green Leaf’ on OWN Television starring Lynn Whitfield and Keith David. She also played the daughter of Maxine Jones (former member of EnVogue) in the movie ‘The Hills’ just to name a few. Although she gained popularity working as a Red-Carpet host early in her career, she has taken her position in front of the cameras on the same red carpet. The tables have turned. Now the host wants to know what she is wearing.”