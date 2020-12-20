Shezi Rosewood Unveils “Optional” Visual

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Shezi Rosewood is here to close out 2020 with a bang.
The artist, entrepreneur, and an influential lifestyle strategist from the States pulls from first-person experiences, injecting his rawest most honest thoughts and feelings into the microphone.
Beyond just music, his all-star catalog of collaborations touches the realms of fashion and cannabis, working with everyone from Kendrick Lamar and DMX to Doja Cat and Jim Jones.
Now, he returns with his newest visual for “Optional.” The record itself brings you inside his thought process when meeting that special someone, ending the year on the highest note possible. JSN WLF, Elyas, & Law collaborated on the production of the song that samples an early 2011’s#### “Maybe I Deserve” by Tank.
When it comes to independent artists, Shezi proves there’s no excuses but to get to it. The new video will hold fans over until the release of his forthcoming mixtape titled home less., slated to arrive Q1 of 2021.