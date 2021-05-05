Jimmy DaSaint’s Award-Winning Film “The Karma Effect” Out Now

Veteran Philadelphia filmmaker Jimmy DaSaint’s new movie “The Karma Effect” recently hit Amazon Prime.

“The Karma Effect” is a powerful drama driven by the acting talents of Bobby Rand, Nacirema Ledom, Tiona Brown. The movie, which earned the “Best Feature” award from The Indie Film Fest, was written and directed by Jimmy DaSaint himself.

“The Karma Effect” centers around Raymond “Karma” Jackson who has returned him from a five-year prison bid. He comes home to a world of chaos and heartache, after learning his younger sister was been sexually molested. Tragically, she commits suicide.

“Karma, he’s looking for the man responsible for his young sister’s death,” director Jimmy DaSaint told AllHipHop.com. “A lot of twists and turns in it, just like my books.”

The movie, which was filmed by veteran Jerome Upchurch also features a soundtrack created by Grammy award-winning producer Carvin Haggins.

During a recent interview with AllHipHop, Jimmy who is a veteran of the street-lit movement, talked about shooting the movie in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Click the link below to view “The Karma Effect” on Amazon Prime.