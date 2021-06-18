There’s No Better Gift Than Helping Dad Sleeping Well This Father’s Day

This REST 1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture is on sale for $89.56 (reg. $140) with code WELOVEDAD as a part of a special Father’s Day price drop!

We can turn to many aids and methods for improving our sleep schedule, and in trying to lead more relaxed and calm lives. From a 24/7 news and social media cycle to nonstop work schedules, pursuing new hustles, and maintaining busy family lives — it’s easy for anybody to get carried away, stressed, under-rested, and overly tired.

To help find balance for yourself and your loved ones, consider checking out some of the proven benefits of CBD. Founded by a company aiming to help improve sleep for its customers, this REST 1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture is on sale for $89.56 (reg. $140) with code WELOVEDAD as a part of a special Father’s Day price drop.

This simple and powerful full spectrum CBD tincture is enhanced with terpenes that induce restful, relaxed, and calm feelings. REST is an all-natural, safe product for working through restless nights. At its core, Common Ground CBD supplements are composed of full-spectrum hemp extracts, which are farmed, extracted, formulated, and packaged in proprietary, small-batch formulations in Colorado.

Each bottle features a one-month supply, which is a killer deal when taking into account this special Father’s Day price drop. The tinctures are GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan. They’re also USA lab-tested, hemp-derived, and cultivated using organic farming practices. For those who appreciate natural ingredients, you’ll welcome how this extract is made using organic C8 MCT oil, which is derived from coconuts, as well as organically farmed, full-spectrum hemp extract, and steam distilled terpenes from organic hemp.

Common Ground is a CBD producer that’s ranked 5/5 stars on Facebook, and which focuses on sustainable and eco-friendly methods of making its product. In addition to the undeniable power of a good night’s rest, this natural product is a conscious and wholesome purchase.

