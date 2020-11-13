YSN Tay Spazzes In Debut Video For “2 Liter”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
YSN Tay Releases Debut Single and Music Video “2 liter”
Check it out as YSN Tay releases debut single and music video “2 liter”, featuring YSN Marlo and directed by Logan Hudson. The Texas born, Ohio based rapper is among a string of new teenage trap artists emerging from the Midwest. Tay’s raw lyrics and undeniable swag set the tone for visuals that truly ring in a new era of trap music. Montages of gaming animation mixed with live video, freeze frames and double cups are at the centerpiece of all the action. In other words this isn’t your ordinary trap video. “2 liter” also features an appearance from fellow YSN member, YSN Flow who recently signed a record deal with Republic Records. Young Successful N*gga’s is the movement and they’re just getting started building their fan base, but its clear that they are making moves and def worth taking note! Check out his Instagram here!