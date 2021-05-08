Full Force Breaks Down Their Legendary Careers From UTFO and Nicki Minaj To Selena And “House Party”

This week, Tim links with Full Force for a really great, deep interview about the group’s amazing career, which spans almost 40 years!

From UTFO to Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, to Lil Kim, James Brown, Backstreet Boys, Kurtis Blow, Justin Timberlake, N’Sync, Britney Spears and even Selena – Full Force has shaped the soundtrack to the lives of many generations.

Full Force comprises six members which include the Full Force Brothers known as Bowlegged Lou, Paul Anthony, and B-Fine combined with their Full Force cousins known as Baby Gerry, Shy Shy, and Curt-T-T.

Billboard Magazine music critic Havelock Nelson called Full Force “the original hip-hop vocal band” when they came out in 1984 and Questlove of The Roots labeled them as “the greatest hip-hop singing group of all time.”

This week, Full Force joins Tim for a conversation about the group’s extraordinary music career, stories from writing and working with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Black Eyed Peas, LaToya Jackson, Raekwon, Rihanna and many others.

The Brooklyn producers also talk about why they purposely started to work with white artists and what it meant for their careers.





