Nappy Roots Celebrate 20 Years Of “Watermelon, Chicken and Gritz,” The Business And Their Beer Brewery

This week, Tim talks to the Nappy Roots about the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Watermelon, Chicken and Gritz, their Hip-Hop journey from Kentucky to touring around the world, the business side of music, what makes a great beer, and their brewery.

“I didn’t put myself in any box. Country boys on the rise from Kentucky, college students; we got put in that box a lot. We just wanted to bring lyrics with good hooks over dope ass beats. Whatever category the listeners put us into, that was kind of on y’all,” Skinny DeVille told Tim.

