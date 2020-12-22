The Library With Tim Einenkel and B-Real

(AllHipHop The Library With Tim)
In 1991, when Cypress Hill released their self titled debut album, Cypress Hill, the group’s members had no idea that almost 30 years later they would still be going strong.
This week, B- Real sits down with Tim Einenkel to discuss the early days of the group, writing in Spanish and English, the MC that made B Real want to quit, his beef with Ice Cube and the legendary California MC that had him squash it.
The former Prophets of Rage member talks the importance of DJ Muggs, working with Chuck D, Xzibit, Pharoahe Monch, the origins of his “nasal voice” and the future of his cannabis dispensaries.