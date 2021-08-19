Cardi B Prays For Lizzo and Normani to Perform at VMAs

Cardi B took to Twitter yesterday to make a plea for fellow artists Lizzo and Normani to perform at the VMAs.

In a display of sisterhood, Cardi B has put out a plea into the Universe on behalf of fellow songstresses, Lizzo and Normani.



The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter yesterday to make a plea for the women to perform at the VMAs.



“I hope my girls Lizzo & Normani are performing at the VMAs,” she tweeted, accompanied by two ‘fingers crossed’ emojis followed by, “please , please , please.” She also added a ‘praying hands’ emoji for extra emphasis!

I hope my girls Lizzo & Normani are performing at the VMAs 🤞🏽🤞🏽please , please , please 🙏🏽 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 18, 2021

Lizzo responded simply with a hilarious gif.

This prompted the fans to respond with gifs of their own!

Other fans suspected Cardi has inside information on exactly who is performing at the VMAs.



Now sis we know you know if they’re performing or not… 😐 pic.twitter.com/JVbub6LSK3 — JIGGLYPUFF PU$$Y💕 (@phuckyourbadgal) August 18, 2021

you know something dont you pic.twitter.com/7Q2lgxIJfs — 𝘼𝙢𝙖𝙯𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙡☆ₙ (@SavageKordei) August 18, 2021

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards take place on September 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



Cardi’s tweet appears to have been prompted by last night’s announcement of this year’s VMA nominees. Among the stars performing in front of the live audience are Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, and Machine Gun Kelly. MTV says more performers will be announced in the coming weeks. So, it looks like there’s still hope for Cardi’s dreams to come true!



Cardi has recently worked with both Lizzo and Normani. Her song with Lizzo ‘Rumors’ was released last week and Cardi came forward to defend the singer who broke down after being bullied by internet trolls.

Lizzo ‘Rumors’ ft. Cardi B

Cardi also features on Normani’s ‘Wild Side’, single, released last month. The incredibly sexy video for the song broke the internet, something Normani is no stranger to!