NEW MUSIC: Josh Stone Recruits Dave East For New Single, “Slide 101”

Dave East and Josh Stone have paired up for a brand-new banger called “Slide 101.” Check it out below.

Stone and Dave East linked up to make the rhythmic record together during the Covid-19 pandemic while Quad Studios (in the heart of Times Square) was locked down. The video was shot in Long Island, NY three weeks after the song had been produced. During filming an outdoor wedding was taking place next door, and the wedding guests — along with the bride and groom — wound up in the video.

“I wanted to make something for the strip clubs and regular clubs. Slide 101 is something to cross over mainstream music that can catch a buzz with Dave East being on the feature. This record is just a time where hard work met opportunity and made it count,” Stone said.

This is the first of many singles that Josh Stone is set to drop. He’s currently working on an EP, an LP, and a Real Vibez Only album. And with diverse influences that run the gamut from G-Unit and Maino to Eminem and Nipsey Hussle, Stone is proving that Strong Island is just getting started when it comes to taking over hip-hop.

“Slide 101” is available on all streaming platforms now.