J. Cole To Perform At Small, Invite-Only Show In Los Angeles

SiriusXM and Pandora are hosting an exclusive J. Cole concert in Los Angeles as part of the Small Stage Series.

J. Cole will perform at an invite-only concert as part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series.

The exclusive event is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on October 23. The small, intimate performance will happen at a secret venue, which SiriusXM describes as “iconic.”

“From some of our earliest touring dates to our Dollar & A Dream shows, Cole built the core of his fan base in smaller more intimate venues and to be able to do that in L.A., for SiriusXM, and in front of some of his biggest fans is something that we are really excited about,” Dreamville president Ibrahim Hamad said in a statement.

Eligible SiriusXM subscribers have a chance to win tickets and a trip to L.A. to see the special J. Cole concert. One winner will receive a round-trip for two to Los Angeles, transportation, a two-night hotel stay and two tickets to see J. Cole.

Fans unable to attend will be able to hear J. Cole’s performance on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation. His set will premiere on October 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern with several rebroadcasts planned for that week.

J. Cole will perform at the Small Stage Series gig just a few days after headlining a concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The Dreamville co-founder is currently in the midst of his Off-Season Tour, which features 21 Savage as a supporting act.

Enter to win tickets to J. Cole’s Small Stage Series event here.