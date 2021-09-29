Jay-Z & Kid Cudi Tease New Song “My Guns Go Bang”

A snippet of the new Jay-Z and Kid Cudi song was revealed in a trailer for the Netflix movie ‘The Harder They Fall.’

It’s been over ten years since their last collaboration, “Already Home” off JAY-Z’s 2009 album The Blueprint 3. Now, the news that Jay-Z and Kid Cudi are reuniting for a new song was announced with the release of a new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming film ‘The Harder They Fall,’ produced by JAY-Z.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the official trailer for their new offering. “The Harder They Fall.” The visual as well as revealing an action-packed plot also featured a snippet of a new Jay-Z/Kid Cudi track. Cudi took to his Twitter shortly after the trailer was unveiled to announce the name of the collab, “My Guns Go Bang.”

“The Harder They Fall” features an all-star cast including Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., and more. The film follows the epic rivalry between two groups of Black cowboys.

According to the official synopsis, “When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.”

Watch the official trailer for “The Harder The Come” below.

“The Harder They Fall” is set to premiere in London at the BFI London Film Festival on October 6, before coming to Netflix and select theaters in November.