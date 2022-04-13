A judge said he was “bitterly disappointed” that Justin Johnson “squandered” his release agreement with the courts on a different case.

A federal judge said he was “bitterly disappointed” that one of the men charged with the murder of rapper Young Dolph, violated his supervised release over a previous weapons charge.

The officer of the court said the man “squandered” the grace the system gave him.

According to Action News 5, Judge Mark Norris gave Justin Johnson an ear-full at the Tuesday, April 12th hearing over his probation violation.

Johnson pled guilty to not being regularly employed, missing mandatory drug screenings and therapy, failing to seek permission before leaving the jurisdiction, and being arrested.

The travel and the arrest are connected to the Young Dolph murder.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Johnson was arrested in January for the death of the slain Memphis rapper.

The aspiring rapper, who goes by the name of Straight Drop, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana, but not before releasing a music video for one of his rap songs.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his capture. No word if anyone claimed the money.

Justin Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison for the violations. The man said he was ready to get this hearing over because he has “a lot going on with other charges.”