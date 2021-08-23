Kanye Shares Cryptic Photos Ahead of “DONDA” Release

Kanye West has taken to Instagram, sharing a series of cryptic photos in the latest installment of the “DONDA” album rollout.

The long-awaited and much-delayed “DONDA” album has been given another release date. The project is now expected to drop this Friday, August 27. Just last week, after sharing a picture of his childhood home in Chicago Ye deleted all images from his Instagram account. He lived in the South Shore neighborhood home with his late mother Donda, the inspiration behind this latest album.

Now, Ye has added several more images to his IG account, all of which may have hidden meanings.

The first of four posts uploaded late Sunday night is a trio of images of a man dressed in black walking on concrete.

The second is a black and white image of a back tattoo depicting two women and a cross.

The third is of a still image taken from the short film, “The Ravishing of Frank N. Stein”

An hour after the first three posts the superstar rapper added a final black and white image, a shot of a person taking a picture of a black mask on a concrete floor.

All very mystifying stuff! Fan theories are already mounting with one fan taking to YouTube for a very detailed look at “The Ravishing of Frank N. Stein” and how it may apply to Kanye and the “DONDA” rollout.

A third listening event is to take place this Thursday at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Yeezy’s manager and Def Jam Vice President Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam confirmed the album will “absolutely” be released following the listening party.