Kash Doll Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Detroit rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight will soon be a mother. The Stacked album creator announced her pregnancy on Thursday evening

Kash Doll posted several mom-to-be photos online. Those images garnered nearly 60,000 likes on Twitter and nearly 1 million likes on Instagram in under ten hours.

This will be Kash Doll’s first child. The Republic recording artist did not reveal the father of the baby.

“The Lord just [keeps] on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there 😍 and today it’s the BMF premiere 😬 I’m so overwhelmed with joy 🤩 #divineorder #Godstiming,” read Kash Doll’s Instagram caption.

Kash Doll is part of executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s drama series BMF. She plays a defense attorney’s paralegal named Monique.

BMF tells the true story of the drug distribution network known as the Black Mafia Family. The Starz show about BMF leaders Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory is set to premiere on September 26.