Lil Kim Is Launching Her Own Cannabis Brand

The veteran rapper has partnered with superbad inc. to create her own cannabis brand called aphrodisiac. Lil Kim’s weed line is scheduled to launch in California in 2022.

“I’ve actually been working on this for about two and a half to three years,” Lil Kim told Forbes. “This is something that didn’t just come overnight. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s the way of the world.”

Lil Kim has been hands-on in the making of aphrodisiac. She’s put her years of smoking to good use in the testing phase, ensuring the weed is up to her standards.

“I’m a hustler by nature, right?” she explained to Forbes. “I’m from Brooklyn, so we hustle. I equate the game all the time to how I came up in the streets. It’s different, but it’s not, it’s the same. I’ve always been the type of person who will try it out. I test my product. I tested this and I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is that gas.’”

Lil Kim continued, “I knew it also because I am surrounded by seasoned cannabis smokers. They told me, ‘Kim, you onto something,’ and I was really excited about it. Plus, I do like smoking different strains. I like sativa, I like indica, and hybrid. I also, like that real California OG, it will never go out of style.”

Eventually, Lil Kim and superbad inc. expect her cannabis brand to be available in multiple states. The multi-platinum selling artist already has her sights on her home state of New York and New Jersey, where she currently resides.