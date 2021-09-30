If sentenced he could spend 3½ to 7 years in the New Hampshire state prison.

Justice!

A man that punched and tossed across the arena a recent college graduate at a Pitbull concert in August, leaving her legs temporarily paralyzed, has been arrested. While the young woman is just starting to walk, she remains traumatized by the assault that happened to her at the August 29th concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The 22-year-old Keene State Alum, whose name is Madysen Audet, says that he beat her up after arguing over a spilled or stolen drink.

According to UnionLeader.com, the man who assaulted her was 33 years old and is named Gregory Joseph. He was charged with a single count of second-degree assault by the Rochester Police after a full investigation was done. This included 20 interviews and video recordings of the assault. The man was released on his own recognizance, however, the Belknap County Superior Court has not set a date for his arraignment.

During his wait, he can toil over the fact that the Class B felony carries a sentence of 3½ to 7 years in the New Hampshire state prison.

As of this weekend, her mom shared on social media that Audet is no longer in a wheelchair. The great news is that her recovery is going well as she can walk and dance.

“A few more therapy sessions and I think she will be back on her way to her normal life,” said her mother, Candace Jelley.