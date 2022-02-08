NLE Choppa Wants To Make A “Love Song” EP For Women

A little over a week after dropping the ‘Me Vs. Me’ mixtape, NLE Choppa told fans he plans to release an EP featuring love songs.

NLE Choppa intends to reveal another side of his music.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, NLE Choppa expressed his desire to make love songs. The Warner Records artist said he’s focused on creating music for women in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday (February 6).

“Im finna make music for the women, R&B Choppa,” he wrote. “I make better love songs then hype songs on my life. I just haven’t gave y’all snippets of it. Time to treat my queens.”

I make better love songs then hype songs on my life. I just haven’t gave y’all snippets of it. Time to treat my queens 💜 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) February 7, 2022

NLE Choppa then announced plans for an entire EP of love songs. He asked fans for ideas for the project’s title.

“Love Song EP OTW,” he wrote. “What’s should I name it.”

Love Song EP OTW 💜

What’s should I name it — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) February 7, 2022

NLE Choppa is fresh off the release of his Me Vs. Me mixtape, which dropped on January 28. The 16-track project includes collaborations with Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo and Polo G.

Me Vs. Me debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 after selling roughly 21,000 units in its first week. The mixtape is his second release to crack the Top 15 of the chart.

NLE Choppa’s debut album is still his highest-charting project to date. Top Shotta, which was certified gold by the RIAA, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.