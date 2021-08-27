Not3s releases Debut Project “3 Th3 Album”

The project is a collection of 15 tracks and features the previously released “Boom Bam” with Young T & Bugsey and “One More Time” featuring AJ Tracey. Also featured on the LP are Avelino and Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage on “Bankroll.”

The rapper from East London’s Hackney borough broke into the scene back in 2017 with the breakthrough track “Addison Lee.” The song was an instant viral hit and propelled the rapper to virtual overnight success.

Announcing his debut album on Instagram last month Not3s said, “So many trials & tribulations I’ve had to deal with / overcome whether it’s publicly displayed or privately. The 3 Years it took making this debut of mine has been a hell of a journey to say the least and everytime I’ve thought in the worst ways or had hurt days I always remember that there’s actually people in the world that genuinely love and respect what I do. That’s one of the main reason the wheels ain’t stopping.”

He added “Music is My Life and it’s been that way since I could talk. I could say a lot and clear up a lot early on but my album took over whilst bs was going on and the album will explain everything clearly. If you wanna understand anything about 3 or what’s been happening in the last 3 years since I dropped a project… 3 Th3 Album Tells the Tale.”

The rapper appeared on the GRM channel to make his highly-anticipated debut “Daily Duppy” freestyle, a rite of passage for all UK rappers.

