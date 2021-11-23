The ‘2.0’ deluxe edition of Polo G’s Billboard 200 chart-topping album ‘Hall of Fame’ is scheduled to drop on December 3.

Polo G revealed the tracklist for his Hall of Fame 2.0 deluxe edition on Monday.

The Columbia Records rapper posted the details across his social media platforms ahead of the project’s December 3 release date. He also asked fans to tell him what songs they’re anticipating the most.

“A Few More Hall of Fame inductees Lol,” he wrote on Instagram. “Hof 2.0=No Skips….Lmk Which Track U most Excited to hear??? 11 more days…December 3rd. Presave link in my bio.”

Polo G’s Hall of Fame originally dropped in June. The LP became his first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project also featured his hit single “Rapstar,” which was his first song to top the Billboard Hot 100.

The upcoming deluxe edition will add 14 tracks to Polo G’s third studio album. Hall of Fame 2.0 will feature guest appearances by Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and NLE Choppa, among others.

Check out the tracklist for Polo G’s Hall of Fame 2.0 below and pre-save the project here.