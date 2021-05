It’s Spring in New York and the ladies are coming out not just with pretty dresses and sandals.

All May, new music has dropped from your favorite rap, R&B, and dance hall queens from the Big Apple, reminding fans exactly where the Mecca of Hip-Hop culture truly is.

Let’s Go, Girls … Show them How New York Do It!

NICKI MINAJ

Nicki Minaj, the Queen from Queens, popped up on Friday with hardly any fanfare. She started by alluding to music during the week on her social media — directing them to Friday, May 14. Leave it to the “Barbie Tingz” rapper to skip the line of all the other releases, boss up against J. Cole and Kodak Black and unpack a release of Beam Me Up Scotty. BMUS is a re-issue of her third mixtape from 2009 with a few new tracks on it. The move optimizes one of the star’s projects’ availability, placing it on streaming services for fans. It also features new songs like the recently debuted, “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Drake, “Fractions,” and “Crocodile Teeth.”

LADY LONDON

Lady London is more than just a female rapper. At 25, the Howard graduate has a Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine and Master of Science in Global Medicine from the University of Southern California. She’s not only incredibly bright but talented. Even Cardi B sees it. The Bronx GRAMMY-winner reposted her LL’s new song, “ Money Over .” She reposted the love on IG and captioned, “Bardiiiiiiiiiiiii 😍😍😍 now u knowwww I loveeeee youuuu !!! Thank you queeeennnnn @iamcardib♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽”

YOUNG M.A.

Young M.A. is releasing a new album called Off the Yak and it is slated to drop on May 21. This will be the first full-length project since she debuted in 2019 with Herstory in the Making.

The record knocks with production from NY Bangers, Benjamin Lasnier, Mike Zombie, and others. Because so many people love her, she also has features that help her deliver a quality project: Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, May Yb, and Wap5tar are representing heavy.

YOUNG DEVYN

East New York’s budding legend, Young Devyn can actually sing, rap, create reggae, dance hall, and Soca music and does all it well.

So when New York’s Hot 97 gave the exclusive that the “Straight to It” artist was releasing a song with DJ Drewski and Legendary Keyzz entitled “Act Bad,” people already knew it was going to be hot. The video is slated to drop soon, but until then check out the fire.

TORI DOE

Harlem is represented by rapper Tori Doe who also previewed her highly-anticipated mixtape, NoTORIous Vol. II. The pint-size fashion plate keeps fans on their toes with complicated rhyme schemes, that slick uptown talking, and swag that is undeniable. While she has given no date for the full project — that Doe Nation is on high alert in anticipation of her new release.

HOODCELEBRITYY

Anyone that knows anything about Hip-Hop knows that the roots of the culture are from the “big island.” So, including a new dance hall queen (who is intimately connected to rap music) is a no-brainer. The Jamaican-born and Bronx-raised Hoodcelebrityy brings her Caribbean flair to the market with her new release, “Champagne.”

She describes the song that features Sukihana, Maliibu Mitch, and R&B sensation Josh X, as “a record about relishing at the moment and enjoying life. So, it’s a toast to success, toast to achievement, toast to love, taking time to celebrate loved ones, especially all the Walking Trophies. We deal with so much; I always want to make music to big up women & let them know I see them and to keep doing great things.”

KIYANNE

After Queens rapper Kiyanne left the cast of Love & Hip Hop, people thought she was a wrap. But her resilience has shown through over the last few years and now her upcoming release reminds us how dope she really is. Her new single, “Now or Never” has just been released and people are about to gag!

LOLA BROOKE, BILLY B AND COKAH

Also representing Brooklyn is Lola Brooke with her new song, “Don’t Play With It” featuring Billy B. The banger is produced by Dizzy Banko, a beatmaker that has created hits from Pop Smoke, Dream Doll, and Pardison Fontaine. The song received a push from her last hit jam “Back 2 Business,” from its success on TikTok and from people like Snoop Dogg reposting.

Another Brooklynite that is spitting fire on the mic is a femcee named COKAH. She took to IG after Lola Brooke and Billy B’s song dropped and let people know that she too has new music coming soon.

Now the 718 Princesses have the opportunity to breathe new life into the culture, letting people know that bars are anchored in the County of Kings.