Soulja Boy Signs Chet Hanks to New Label

Soulja Boy is never out of the headlines for very long. Let him tell it and he makes history on a regular basis, and now, he’s back at it again. In his latest venture, Big Draco is teaming up with Chet Hanks after him to his record label, SODMG Records.

Chet, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is no stranger to going viral himself, most recently for his dangerous anti-vax rant. With the two of them teaming up, who knows what crazy viral moments they have in store!

SODMG, which stands for Stacks On Deck Money Gang, was founded by Soulja Boy way back in 2004. It looks like the rapper is focusing on the label this year and recently signed Skinnyfromthe9 and Hoodtrophy Bino. Last night, Soulja announced the addition of the controversial Chet Hanks.

In a post on his Instagram page, Soulja tells his followers, “It’s going down man. Chet Hanks man, my new artist signed to SODMG Records as the first rapper signed this year. It’s going down. Big Draco, we about to make history, you know what I’m saying? SODMG. Album on the way, just wait.”

Chet also took to his Instagram page to make the announcement. He also posted the video of him and his new boss with the caption, “JUST SIGNED TO #SODMG. JUST WAIT TO SEE WHAT WE DO NEXT @souljaboy @sodmgrecordsllc U DIGG. @stephenbelafonte1.”

The “Crank That” rapper made headlines last week after calling out “any rapper in the game” for a boxing match. Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi responded with “lets go run it,” prompting calls for Snoop to make it happen through his involvement with Trilla.