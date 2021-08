Soulja Boy was poppin’ off and looking for a fight over the weekend, and it appears he has a willing challenger from Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi!

After beating up on Bow Wow in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series, Soulja Boy is ready to run the fade with Slim Jxmmi from Rae Sremmurd.

The “She Make it Clap” rapper took to social media to call him out. This all started over the weekend when Soulja jumped on Twitter and chose violence in the Hip-Hop game.

“I’ll fight any rapper in the game in a boxing match.”

I’ll fight any rapper in the game in a boxing match 🥊 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) August 8, 2021

In response to his challenge, the “Black Beatles” artist hit Soulja with, “Let’s go run it.” Jxmmi even posted it on his Instagram to make sure that the “Kiss Me Through” the phone rapper would see

it.

People took notice — and the band’s brand took the opportunity to make a big play out of the brief exchange. They posted a caption that said “@souljaboy x @Jxmmi” and fans seemed to go bonkers with the

idea.

When Soulja Boy saw that he took the bait and clapped, “I’ll knock yo homeboy out swae.”

I’ll knock yo homeboy out swae https://t.co/soaqPhXVB4 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) August 9, 2021

But like a good brother, Swae jumped up and had to ride for his blood. “Jxmmy lives for that and that’s my brother ! I gotta see it”

🤔🤔Jxmmy lives for that and that’s my brother ! I gotta see it https://t.co/haDA5undz8 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) August 9, 2021

Now, we have to wait to see who will pick up this match. Perhaps Triller would be a great space for this.

Especially now, with Snoop Dogg’s involvement with the streaming service which features his new league, The Fight Club. That is if Snoop doesn’t see his “Pronto” song mate as a sucka.

Recently, Big Draco shared that he hung out once with the West Coast Icon, and was smoked under the table.

He said in an interview with Power 106, “He had a studio at his house, so we over there and playing Madden. We just started smoking and we kept smoking and kept smoking. I had my other two homeboys and when he passed me the blunt, I just kept passing it to them. I just looked at Snoop like, ‘I’m high. I quit; I don’t know what’s going on.’ He kept going!”

We hope the O.G. makes this happen.