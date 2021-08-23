Swizz Beatz Leads DMX Tribute at Summer Jam

Swizz Beatz led the tributes to his friend and long-time collaborator, DMX at Hot 97’s Summer Jam last night.



The set at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium also included performances from The Lox, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and Fat Joe.

“Thank you team @hot97 for letting us honor our brother @dmx ❌ Thank all of the family and tight friends that supported on stage tonight,” he said. “@bustarhymes @lilkimthequeenbee @remyma @m.o.p.gram @thelox @ronaldisley @fatjoe @lilwaahrr etc🙏🏽 I love you NY💪🏽 Here is a few clips from tonight 🙌🏽 more to come 🙌🏽 RR 4 Life all chapters around the world ! I miss my brother wow🙈 Thx @waahdean & @general_over_everything”







Legendary emcee Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away earlier this year on April 9. At the time, Swizz shared a lengthy tribute to his friend on IG calling him a “different type of artist, different type of creative, different type of soul”.

“Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else,” Swizz said in the video. “You ain’t ever seen him next to a Lamborghini… You ain’t ever seen him iced out with no jewelry, he did not care about any of that. He was the biggest. DMX was the biggest. And let me tell you why he was the biggest. He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else, more than he did himself.”