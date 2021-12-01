Teyana Taylor Gives Jayda Cheaves A Steamy Lapdance

Teyana Taylor treated DreamDoll to a passionate lap dance while on tour last week … this time it was Jayda Chaves’s turn.

Teyana Taylor is known for her high energy, passionate onstage performances, and recent showings from her “Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour” have shown exactly why.

Teyana has driven social media into a frenzy after clips of her performing a sexually-charged lap dance emerged online. Jayda Cheaves is the latest beneficiary of one of Teyana Taylor’s sensual dances and can be seen sitting on stage while Teyana writhes and grinds on top of her.

Meanwhile, Jayda was trending on Twitter this weekend after her ex-boyfriend, Lil Baby was linked to Saweetie. Jayda, who shares a toddler son with Lil Baby liked and then unliked a post from Saweetie’s ex, Quavo. The post implied he and the “Drip Too Hard” rapper should switch exes.

Fortunately, it appears Teyana Taylor is back on top form after being rushed to hospital this weekend. She shared an update from her hospital bed reassuring her followers she was okay but in need of a break.

“Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%,” Teyana Taylor wrote on Instagram.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago…

“Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s### but still got on that stage and bodied it… But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down… in the ER.”